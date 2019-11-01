Spain Offered to Host the UN Climate Conference

Spain proposed the 25th International Conference on Climate (COP 25) to be held in Madrid, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced today, cited by France Press.

Chile will host the UN conference scheduled for December, but yesterday Pinera said the country is refusing to organize the forum because of the social crisis it is experiencing, BTA reported.

In a statement, the UN's climate change executive secretary, Patricia Espinosa, said: "Earlier today, I was informed of the decision by the government of Chile not to host COP25 in view of the difficult situation that the country is undergoing. We are currently exploring alternative hosting options."

In a phone call, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez generously suggested to me (Pinera) the COP25 conference to be held from December 2 to 13 in Madrid, the Chilean president said today.

With the ongoing second week of protests, Chile also dropped its household of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (ATIS) summit in November.

In a communique, the Spanish government confirmed that it had proposed the climate conference to be held in Madrid but not on the dates that were set by the Chilean president.

Spain has early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 10th and there is a risk that the country will still have no government in early December, according to France Press.

