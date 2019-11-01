Jean-Claude Juncker Must Undergo Surgery

On November 11, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will undergo surgery for the treatment of aneurysms, according to his spokeswoman Mina Andreeva, confirming information from France's press obtained from Juncker's surroundings.

According to the President's relatives, it is an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

In August, 64-year-old Juncker underwent emergency gallbladder surgery.

Andreeva specified that while he is in hospital, his duties will be fulfilled by the first Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans.