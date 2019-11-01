The Number of People Who Died in the US because of E-Cigarettes Has Reached 37

The number of deaths from pulmonary diseases in the United States caused by smoking electronic cigarettes has reached 37. The number of patients has exceeded 1,800 people, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, cited by the BGNES.

The first death case of pulmonary disease as a result of smoking electronic cigarettes was in Illinois in late August. At the time, it was not specified whether this case was the first in the US at all, but the media did not rule it out.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that by October 29, 1888 cases of pulmonary diseases associated with smoking electronic cigarettes were reported in 49 US states (except Alaska).

"37 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states and the District of Columbia," the center said.