Russia: We Will Treat Bulgaria the Way It Treat Us

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not comment on Bulgaria's refusal to issue a visa to the military attaché to the Russian embassy in Sofia, said ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova. Moscow will act in accordance with the principle of reciprocity in diplomacy, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier, it was reported that Bulgarian authorities had refused to issue a visa to the military attaché at the Russian Embassy in Sofia, and he is still in Moscow.

Bulgaria has officially informed the Russian side about the refusal to issue a visa.

"I will not comment on this particular case. I can only say that the principle of reciprocity operates in diplomacy, which we will take into account," Zakharova said in response to a question about whether Moscow would take appropriate measures.

The principle of reciprocity has not been abolished, the spokeswoman said.

The newspaper recalls that on Monday, Bulgarian authorities expelled a Russian diplomat suspected of intelligence activity. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Russia would take backlash.