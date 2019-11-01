President Rumen Radev Will Replace PM Borissov at the NATO Summit

President Rumen Radev will represent Bulgaria at the NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The decision was made after a conversation between the Head of State and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the government information service informs.

The Forum will be held on 3 and 4 December 2019 in London. Initially, the press cenre of the Council of Ministers announced that Borissov would attend the meeting. In the British capital, the leaders of the Alliance's 29 countries will mark 70 years since the establishment of the Defense Alliance.