Kim Jong-un Is Very Pleased with the Recent Weapons Tests

North Korea hailed the latest weapons tests as successful and said the launch proved the "perfection" of a system designed to "completely destroy" super-enemy targets, the DPA reported, citing North Korean state media.

Pyongyang's statement said that two large rocket launchers had been successfully tested. North Korea conducted a series of missile tests against the backdrop of stalled nuclear talks with the United States, DPA recalls.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed his satisfaction with the tests and congratulated the scientists involved, North Korean news agency KCTA reported.

South Korea has reported that two small-scale missile launches have fallen into the sea off its east coast, DPA recalls.

According to the Japanese government, quoted by the Kyodo Agency, it is probably ballistic missiles. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strongly condemned Pyongyang's actions.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un sent a letter to South Korea expressing his condolences to President Moon Jae-in for the death of his mother, who died at the age of 92 earlier this week.

It is unknown whether the letter addresses other topics, the DPA noted.