Polish Palaeontologists Discovered the Remains of a 150 Million Years Old Sea Monster

Remains of a 150 million-year-old sea monster have been discovered in Poland. The massive reptile belongs to the Jurassic type plesiosaurs and is the first of its kind for Polish paleontologists.

The bones of a huge marine creature were discovered in a corn field in Krzyzanowice, close to the Swietokrzyskie Mountains.

According to paleontologists, the fossils belong to a plesiosaur that is 9 meters long and weighs several tons - a reptile from the Late Jurassic.

"They have powerful, large skulls and massive jaws with large, sharp teeth," one of the discoverers said in an interview.

He adds that fossils of this kind are the first ever discovered in Poland.

The findings of Polish scientists have been published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the Geologists Association.

Earlier in December, another 180 million-year-old sea monster, also from the Jurassic period, was discovered by researchers at North Carolina State University and Lund Swedish University. The creature is said to resemble a modern dolphin and in fact belongs to the order of marine reptiles 'ichthyosaurs'.