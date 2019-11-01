The Islamic State Named Its New Leader

The Islamic State is named its new leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi, AFP and Reuters reported.

The terrorist organization needed a new leader after the assassination of the former one - Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The organization also suffered a second defeat after the abolition of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, an ID spokesman who would almost certainly have taken the lead.

The operation against al-Baghdadi was carried out at a time when the Pentagon is trying to adapt its campaign against an Islamic State that no longer controls territories but remains а threat after Donald Trump's order to withdraw US forces from the area along the Turkish-Syrian border, US officials say.