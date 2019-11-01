US and China Will Sign a Trade Deal Soon

US President Donald Trump has announced that a new trade agreement with China will be signed shortly. Where this happens will be announced soon.

Under the plan, the partial trade deal, known as phase one, was due to be signed at the APEC regional summit, which Chile canceled on Wednesday because of a riot in the capital, Santiago.

“China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement,”

“President Xi and President Trump will do signing!”, Donald Trump wrote in a tweet.