A Boat with 28 Migrants Was Detained near Cyprus

www.pixabay.com

Cyprus's coastguard has detained a boat with 28 illegal migrants off the island's southeast coast, the Cypriot news agency reported.

The boat was spotted near Cape Greco, which separates Ayia Napa and Protaras.

Nine of the migrants on the boat were minors. Migrants' nationality is not reported.

Cypriot authorities have temporarily housed those rescued in a fishing village in the Protaras area.

