Strong Earthquake in Albania

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was registered this morning in southern Albania, BTA reported.

The quake began at 7:25 a.m. and the epicentre was 49 kilometres north of the Greek settlement of Konitsa near Albania.

According to the Greek Institute of Geodynamics, the depth of the earthquake was 11.4 kilometres.

The earthquake was felt in the Greek cities of Kastoria and Kozani.