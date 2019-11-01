Bulgaria Celebrates the Day of the Bulgarian National Revival Leaders
Today Bulgaria celebrates the Day of the Bulgarian National Revival Leaders. This day pays tribute to the writers, enlighteners, fighters for national liberation who have preserved the spiritual values of the nation and its morals for centuries
The day was first celebrated in Plovdiv in 1909. On this day the Orthodox Church pays tribute to the patron of the Bulgarian people, St. Ivan Rilski. On the Day of National Enlighteners we honour the work of all enlighteners, revival leaders and fighters for Bulgaria’s spiritual independence. The day was officially included into the national holiday calendar in 1922. In 1945, the celebration was abolished by the communist regime. The tradition was resumed in 1992 at the initiative of Prof. Petar Konstantinov.
