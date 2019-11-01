The Recycling of 100% of the Aluminum Cans Saves Energy for 4 Million Households

It is estimated that by 2050 the weight of plastic in the oceans will be greater than the weight of fish in it. Plastic that is disposed in the oceans poses a risk to seabirds, fish and marine mammals that ingest it inevitably. We are already used to reading articles about marine animals found dead with significant amounts of plastic in their stomachs.

Although the link between the negative effects of plastic and the sushi we buy for lunch or dinner still seems distant, it is by no means the same. Recent studies have shown a tendency the amount of plastic in seafood that we ingest regularly to increase. A similar study by the University of Ghent, Belgium, for example, found that people who eat seafood regularly, ingest up to 11,000 small pieces of plastic each year.

Another University of Plymouth study found that one-third of all fish caught in the UK contain small pieces of plastic. And this is only a small part of the negative statistics on plastic pollution worldwide. Against this background, however, there are some good news. The solution is for people to replace the use of plastic bottles with aluminum cans. Of course, only if we want to save our oceans, our bodies and our wildlife. At the moment, the statistics for aluminum cans are more than positive and they sound really optimistic. For example, the saved energy by the recycle of 100% aluminum cans can power 4 million homes throughout the year. The canning process ensures the long-term quality of the food and the longest shelf life of any type of beverage.

Once the cans are sealed and heat treated, the drink maintains its high quality and freshness while providing 100% protection against oxygen, light and other contaminants. This extended shelf life maximizes user comfort. Cans also encourage more frequent consumption, because they are much more user-friendly. The recycling of one kilogram of aluminum saves on the use of 6 kg of bauxite, 4 kg of chemical products and 14 kWh of electricity. Aluminum is the most recycled non-ferrous metal in the world. This is no accident as it can be recycled endlessly and without loss of quality. Therefore, we can say that aluminum cans are also the best packaging material. And some interesting facts:

over 1.8 billion cans are made annually (beer, soft drinks);

each household uses about 600 metal packages per year;

About 300 million metal packages are used in only one week around Christmas;