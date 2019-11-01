Bulgaria is among the First Countries in the World to Switch to 5G

Bulgaria is among the first countries in the world and the European Union to work on the transition to fifth generation mobile networks / 5G /. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova at a demonstration of a 5G generation network by a mobile operator.

"The introduction of this network has raised a number of questions - citizens, businesses and institutions want to be at peace with the reliability of the network. Our job as a government is to provide rules for cyber security," Nikolova said.

According to her, Bulgaria's vision in the field of e-government by 2023 includes building a modern digital administration, providing network and information security, as well as high quality support.

"The goal is to achieve an irreversible digital transformation of the state administration by 2023," Nikolova said.

The state can help telecoms by reducing tariffs for spectrum use.

"This will reduce the costs of the companies, not for their profit, but to make the prices of services accessible to end users," said Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rosen Zhelyazkov.

"On the other hand, we can also reduce the administrative burden of deploying new base stations," he added.

"Together with telecoms, we have to work to convince people that electromagnetic radiation from one base station is not dangerous and is less than the electromagnetic radiation from a single hair dryer," Zhelyazkov said.

"New technologies are changing the life and way of learning," said Education and Science Minister Krasimir Valchev.

"Educational systems are increasingly adopting information technologies - and through them we can motivate children's interest in learning," he added.

"This implies a different model of learning, of the role of the teacher, and of changing the horizon of the class article," the education minister said.