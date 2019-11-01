There Will Be an Attempt for Donald Trump’s Impeachment

Deputies in the lower house of Congress have voted to officially launch the impeachment process of US President Donald Trump, NOVA TV reported.

This is not the real vote to remove Trump from office, but it was an important first step to see if MPs had enough votes to start the whole process.

Congressmen today voted to investigate Trump's conduct from a procedural point of view. He is accused of pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate the family of his political opponent, Joe Biden.

The vote was won by the Democrats with 232 to 196 votes.

President Donald Trump responded almost immediately after the House of Representatives vote, which gave the green light to the impeachment investigation. He called the move "The Greatest Witch Hunt in American History!"

Trump's tweet came seconds after the lower house of Congress voted by majority, but almost entirely on a party line, to determine the rules of the process that are expected to result in the impeachment documents being implemented.

