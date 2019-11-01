Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy

November 1, 2019, Friday
Mostly cloudy weather today, with light rain in many places before noon. Rain will gradually stop during the day from the north, and clouds will start to disperse. A moderate northeast wind will continue to blow. Maximum temperatures will reach 7C to 12C. Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for November.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

