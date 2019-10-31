University Students from the Bulgarian Diaspora Won't Pay Tuition Fees

Exemption from tuition fees for all students from the Bulgarian diaspora in Albania, Kosovo, Moldova, Northern Macedonia, Ukraine and Serbia, which have been adopted by acts of the Council of Ministers at Bulgarian public higher education institutions – this is a measure envisaged in a project of the Ministry of Education, which will change 4 laws since 2020, BNR reported.

Currently, students from the diaspora pay tuition fees as Bulgarian citizens and receive scholarships of 120 euros in the first year of their study. Another measure to facilitate the university applicants from the diaspora is to enable them to submit documents and participate in the admission procedure through the Ministry's web portal.