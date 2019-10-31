Bulgaria and United Arab Emirates approved a Draft Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation

The Council of Ministers has approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates as a basis for negotiations between them, the government press office reported.

The document reflects the readiness of both countries to create the most favourable conditions for mutually beneficial partnership in the sector. They will promote investment and will participate in international tourism and investment exhibitions organised on their territories. The memorandum also focuses on initiatives to promote cultural and historical monuments aimed at bilateral development of cultural tourism.

Bulgaria and the UAE will also exchange information and experience in the administration of hotels and resorts, in the organisation of training programmes and techniques for staff training in tourism, in the field of tourist data collection and statistics, in the licencing of tourist facilities, and in the development of health tourism.

The two countries will deepen cooperation at international forums and in reference to international formations such as the UN World Tourism Organisation, among others.