PM Borissov: GDP Grows, The External Debt Goes Down, We Keep our Promises

The government is fulfilling its promises, and GDP growth is the most prominent indicator of how the country is developing, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said before the beginning of a government session.

"At the beginning of our mandate, we committed ourselves to GDP passing BGN 110 billion. We are now close to 119 billion, and by the end of the term it will reach 130 billion," he said. Borissov identified this as the most prominent indicator of how the country is developing. "I want to tell you about the foreign debt, where there was a lot of speculation. We are third in the EU in terms of low external debt. During our 3-year government, the external debt decreased from 28%, we have planned it to be 19.5% by the end of the term. It shows responsibility for the next generations, and that we spend as much as we earn," the prime minister noted.