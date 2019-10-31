The Minimum Wage in Croatia to Become EUR 435

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced at a government session that as of January 1, 2020, the country's minimum wage was 3250 kuna (435 euros). Since the beginning of the current government's term of office, the minimum wage has been increased by about 100 euros, MIA reported.

According to the Prime Minister, this fact, together with changes in taxation, will lead to an increase in the incomes and standard of citizens.

The government's public finance policy has ensured an increase in citizens' incomes and their standard, while improving Croatia's position on international financial markets, Andrej Plenković said.

At the same time, the government refused to reduce the VAT tax rate.

In connection with the budget rebalance for 2019, the Prime Minister announced that it was in the direction of planned expenditures and was "a message of reliability, predictability and stability in the work of the government".