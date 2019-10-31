US Releases First Images and Video Footage of Al Baghdadi's Liquidation Operation (VIDEO)

The Pentagon has released first pictures and video footage of a commando operation in Syria that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, according to world agencies. Five more members of the group and two children were abolished during the operation.

At a press conference, the Pentagon distributed several pictures and excerpts of the operation. They can see about ten military men approaching the fence of the al-Baghdadi compound in a village in northwestern Syria on Saturday night against Sunday. When Al Baghdadi detonates a bomb he carries in a tunnel he is pressed into, the explosion kills two young children besides him, not three, as previously claimed. In addition to these children, six ID members are killed in the operation altogether, said Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, chief of the US Central Command. Among these six people are Al Baghdadi himself, four women and one man. The women were menacing and carrying explosive belts, the general said. He assured that 11 other children had been protected from the forces storming the complex and that two men had been captured. Electronic materials and a considerable amount of documents were taken.

The general also said that unidentified fighters were killed in the vicinity when they opened fire on US helicopters. The death toll has not been reported. A video showing US strikes against this group of fighters was also released by the Pentagon.

As for the dog that Donald Trump praised for his involvement in the operation, which went before the military in the al-Baghdadi tunnel, it became clear that he had been injured by electrical cables exposed by a jihadist-led explosion but has already returned to service.

Al Baghdadi's DNA was taken from the wreckage of the complex and compared to DNA from it taken at the time when he was imprisoned in Iraq in 2004. It has been confirmed without a doubt that it is actually him, informs BTA.

After the commando operation ended, the complex was destroyed so as not to become a place of worship, General Mackenzie added. He confirmed that Baghdadi's remains were flown back to a staging base for identification and were then buried at sea within 24 hours of his death "in accordance with the laws of armed conflict".