Greta Thunberg Refused to Receive an Environmental Award

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has refused to accept an environmental award.

The girl said that the climate movement needed no rewards, and that people in power need to begin to "listen to science not awards” Her representative also confirmed that Thunberg would not accept the 46,800 euro prize.

“The climate movement does not need any more awards,” she wrote.

“What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science.”, Thunberg wrote in an Instagram post.

The young activist had to receive the award from the Nordic Council, the regional body for inter-parliamentary cooperation in the Scandinavian countries.