Greta Thunberg Refused to Receive an Environmental Award
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has refused to accept an environmental award.
The girl said that the climate movement needed no rewards, and that people in power need to begin to "listen to science not awards” Her representative also confirmed that Thunberg would not accept the 46,800 euro prize.
“The climate movement does not need any more awards,” she wrote.
“What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science.”, Thunberg wrote in an Instagram post.
The young activist had to receive the award from the Nordic Council, the regional body for inter-parliamentary cooperation in the Scandinavian countries.
- » At Least 65 People Died in a Train Fire in Pakistan
- » A Monument of Pencho Slaveikov Was Opened in Milan
- » New Gender Neutral Emojis Were Included in the Latest iOS Update
- » President Radev: We Must Continue to Affirm Education and Science as a Strategic National Priority
- » Strong Earthquake Shook the Philippines, a Hotel Collapsed
- » A Fire Destroyed Japanese Palace Included in the UNESCO List (VIDEO)