A Man Found a Mass Grave with More than 60 Bodies in his Yard in Siberia

More than 60 bodies of people buried in a mass grave have been found by a Russian in his garden, Deutsche Welle reports.

Vitaly Kvasha, who lives in a remote village in Siberia, decided to expand his house. As he began to dig, skulls and other human bones began to emerge from the ground. Kvasha dug the remains of more than 60 people tied up in flour sacks. Many of the skulls had bullet holes, and there was no doubt in the man's mind that they were victims of purges during Stalin's reign.

The Investigative Committee of Russia sent people to the property of Vitaly Kvasha, who lives near Blagoveshchensk, on the border with China, and as much as 8,000 kilometres from the capital. Investigators found the remains in the garden were from people killed in the 1930s. But with this the assistance from the state and local authorities ended. Kvasha wrote to both the municipality and Moscow, but no one wanted to deal with the remains.

"For a whole year I kept asking the authorities for help," he explains. "They said they didn't have either the money or the personnel. The only thing they did promise me was that they would come and pick up the remains. But I would have to dig them out myself."

The Russian insisted on the funeral, but only the remains of a few people were buried in the local cemetery.

"Their graves are marked only by a small metal plate with a number engraved on it. They have been denied their names, and their dignity.”