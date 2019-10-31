Dwayne Johnson-The Rock Launches his Own Tequila (PHOTO)
Former free-style wrestler Dwayne Johnson-The Rock, who requalified as an actor, is following in the footsteps of colleagues George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds and singer Nick Jonas, launching his own brand of tequila, ContactMusic reported.
Johnson, 47, personally announced this on Instagram. Its own Teramana Tequila brand will be launched in the first quarter of 2020.
The Rock has posted a picture of itself along with the staff of a liquor factory, accompanied by the inscription: "Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA. TERA is meant to represent “Terre” which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the earth.
Johnson says he has been planning to launch his own brand of tequila for years. "Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way - by hand.," the actor wrote.
View this post on Instagram
The name is official: Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA
