New Gender Neutral Emojis Were Included in the Latest iOS Update

Apple has released new gender neutral emoticons - an analogue of most current emoticons. There are punks, clowns and zombies among them. This is part of the company's mobile operating system update, AFP reported. The tech giant has been offering an increasing number of inclusive emoji designs in recent years, presenting them with different skin colours or professions.

In May, Google’s Android published its own undefined faces. Wheelchairs, guide dogs and prosthetic arms are among Apple's latest batch - released Monday with an iOS 13.2 update. The new gender neutral emojis are slightly different from men and women. Some have changed the style and colour of their clothing. Others have different hairstyles and have used a "gender-neutral facial structure", the Emojipedia website says. "Consumers will now be able to choose the desired skin colour combination in addition to gender," a company message said. Businesses have been paying increasing attention to recent integration. Mattel toy maker, for example, released gender-neutral dolls last month without a single twist or big muscle of the traditional Barbie and Ken, while many smaller fashion brands and makeup companies are launching unisex products.