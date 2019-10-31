Minister Goranov Expects an Invitation for Bulgaria to Join the Waiting Room for the Euro Area by April 30
Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov has announced that Bulgaria may receive an invitation to the Euro Area waiting room by the end of April next year. He made this prediction to reporters at the Council of Ministers after a meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation, which discussed Budget 2020.
"If everything is going as it is in our heads - in the heads of the people we have engaged in this process, by my birthday (April 30 - note) everything should be over," Goranov said. The finance minister outlined the steps for Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area and indicated that they were positive.
