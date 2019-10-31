Minister Goranov Expects an Invitation for Bulgaria to Join the Waiting Room for the Euro Area by April 30

Politics | October 31, 2019, Thursday // 12:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Minister Goranov Expects an Invitation for Bulgaria to Join the Waiting Room for the Euro Area by April 30 www.gov.bg

Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov has announced that Bulgaria may receive an invitation to the Euro Area waiting room by the end of April next year. He made this prediction to reporters at the Council of Ministers after a meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation, which discussed Budget 2020.

"If everything is going as it is in our heads - in the heads of the people we have engaged in this process, by my birthday (April 30 - note) everything should be over," Goranov said. The finance minister outlined the steps for Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area and indicated that they were positive. 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vladislav Goranov, Euro Area, invitation, waiting room
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria