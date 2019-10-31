Two Killed and 175 Injured in Protests in Baghdad

At least two people were killed and 175 were wounded in Baghdad after Iraqi security forces used tear gas against protesters which were trying to enter the fenced in Green Zone, Reuters quoted security forces and medical personnel sources.

Both deaths were caused by a tear gas metal box that hit the victims' heads directly, BTA reported.

At least 100 people were killed and 5,500 were injured in a week of protests in Iraq, France's press quoted the government's human rights commission.

Those numbers include those killed in Thursday's resumption of protests, the commission said.