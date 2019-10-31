President Radev: We Must Continue to Affirm Education and Science as a Strategic National Priority

President Rumen Radev congratulated the Union of Scientists on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its establishment and emphasized its merits in the field of education and science. He did not fail to criticize the authorities for not supporting scientists, but they continue to defend the cause of knowledge to the benefit of society.

The President attended the solemn assembly held in the great hall of the Metropolitan Municipality.

"The centuries-old Bulgarian aspiration for enlightenment has also been reflected in the creation of your prestigious organization. As individuals with indisputable authority you have imposed a high standard and morality in science. It is no coincidence that for more than 7 decades you have been a desirable and respected partner - both at BAS and the universities, as well as leading European scientific institutions. You have succeeded in building branches and sections throughout the country that organize major events to ignite the spark of science in young people," Radev said.

According to him, the Union of Scientists continues its activity in a dynamic political and economic environment.

"Although, of course, because you do not have the necessary and desired support from the state, you are still attracting new members and responding to the public interest because you have a cause - this cause is knowledge to be of benefit to the public," Radev comments

"Our common mission is to fight for an even distribution of educational and scientific potential, educational and scientific infrastructure in the single European space. Without that, we cannot achieve socio-economic cohesion with the advanced European countries. And nationally, we must continue to affirm education and science as a strategic national priority - not just as targeted funding, but as a modern vision for the nation's economic and cultural rise, "the President concluded.