Strong Earthquake Shook the Philippines, a Hotel Collapsed

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 31, 2019, Thursday // 10:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Strong Earthquake Shook the Philippines, a Hotel Collapsed www.pixabay.com

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake was registered in the Philippines, Reuters reported citing the US Geological Survey.

The tremor was 37 kilometres west of Davao City, at a depth of 22 kilometres. So far, there are no reports of casualties and devastation, nor of a tsunami threat.

This is the third earthquake in the area since October 16.

A hotel in Kidapawan City, which also served as an office building, collapsed after the quake, but luckily there was no one in the building.

A spokesman for the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who was in his hometown of Davao when the earthquake occurred, said he was unharmed.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Philippines, Earthquake, collapsed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria