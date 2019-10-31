Strong Earthquake Shook the Philippines, a Hotel Collapsed
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake was registered in the Philippines, Reuters reported citing the US Geological Survey.
The tremor was 37 kilometres west of Davao City, at a depth of 22 kilometres. So far, there are no reports of casualties and devastation, nor of a tsunami threat.
This is the third earthquake in the area since October 16.
A hotel in Kidapawan City, which also served as an office building, collapsed after the quake, but luckily there was no one in the building.
A spokesman for the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who was in his hometown of Davao when the earthquake occurred, said he was unharmed.
