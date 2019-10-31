Twitter Bans Political Ads

One of the most popular social networks in the world, Twitter has announced that it bans political ads, AFP reports.

Company CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet: "We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…."

“A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money.”

Twitter's decision comes at a time when another giant - Facebook is under pressure to introduce a verification method for the credibility of political ads it publishes.

Dorsey said details of the Twitter ban, which is due to come into force on November 22, will be announced a little later, but the restriction will apply to party announcements as well as individual candidate ads.

"We considered stopping only candidate ads, but issue ads present a way to circumvent. Additionally, it isn’t fair for everyone but candidates to buy ads for issues they want to push. So we're stopping these too," Dorsey said on Twitter.