The Fire in the Balkan Mountains near Chiprovtsi Was Extinguished

After a 3-day firefight, the fire in the Chiprovtsi Balkan is extinguished. The fire is also localized in the Serbian part of the Balkan Mountains, but the situation there remains worrying.

The director of the Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" - Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov announced the good news about the extinguishing of the fire in the Balkan Mountains.

It is estimated that, although a large area in Bulgaria has been affected, the damage is not huge, because the fire burned mostly tall bushes and dry grasses. The fire is also localized in Serbia, but the situation there remains worrying due to high temperatures and strong winds. For over 3 days, over 200 people have been fighting the firestorm. Serbian news agencies said that Bulgaria’s western neighbour has asked for help from Russia as well. Bulgarian authorities are also in constant contact with Belgrade.