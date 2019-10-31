17 Gangsters Killed in a Shootout with a Police Involvement in Brazil

17 suspected members of a drug gang were killed last night in Brazil in a police involvement in a clash between criminal groups, according to the France Press, citing local authorities.

"The individuals exchanged fire with the police, 17 were hit by bullets and transported to hospital, where they were confirmed dead," the state security secretariat said of the incident late on Tuesday.

The purpose of the police operation was "to intercept a group of drug traffickers from a criminal faction that was preparing to murder rivals to take control of drug selling positions" in a city neighbourhood

