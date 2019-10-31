Denmark Approved Nord Stream 2

World | October 31, 2019, Thursday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Denmark Approved Nord Stream 2 www.pixabay.com

Denmark approves Nord Stream 2 ″. The Danish Energy Agency has approved Nord Stream 2 AG to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline across the continental shelf of Denmark southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, says in a statement.

The agency estimates that this route is the safest and meets environmental standards.

"Nord Stream-2" is practically under construction, planned to be put into operation by the end of 2019. Earlier, Gazprom President Alexey Miller predicted the construction of the Danish pipeline will take about 5 weeks after a permission from the authorities of the country is obtained. 

The project involves the construction of two gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters annually from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Previously, Germany, Finland and Sweden issued a building permit, only Denmark remained.

Some countries are opposed to Nord Stream-2, mainly Ukraine, which fears losing revenue from transit of Russian gas, and the United States, which have ambitious plans to export its liquefied natural gas to Europe.

Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have jointly declared that they do not approve of the project - their leaders are convinced that it is political.

Russia has repeatedly called for the pipeline not to be seen as an instrument of influence. According to Vladimir Putin, Moscow views the project exclusively as economic.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denmark, Nord stream 2, Nord Stream 2 AG, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria