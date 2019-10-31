Denmark Approved Nord Stream 2

Denmark approves Nord Stream 2 ″. The Danish Energy Agency has approved Nord Stream 2 AG to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline across the continental shelf of Denmark southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, says in a statement.

The agency estimates that this route is the safest and meets environmental standards.

"Nord Stream-2" is practically under construction, planned to be put into operation by the end of 2019. Earlier, Gazprom President Alexey Miller predicted the construction of the Danish pipeline will take about 5 weeks after a permission from the authorities of the country is obtained.

The project involves the construction of two gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters annually from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Previously, Germany, Finland and Sweden issued a building permit, only Denmark remained.

Some countries are opposed to Nord Stream-2, mainly Ukraine, which fears losing revenue from transit of Russian gas, and the United States, which have ambitious plans to export its liquefied natural gas to Europe.

Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have jointly declared that they do not approve of the project - their leaders are convinced that it is political.

Russia has repeatedly called for the pipeline not to be seen as an instrument of influence. According to Vladimir Putin, Moscow views the project exclusively as economic.