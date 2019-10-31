Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy

It will be cloudy and rainy today, with more significant amounts of rain expected in eastern Bulgaria and far southwestern areas. A moderate northeast wind will blow, continuing to bring cold air. Maximum temperatures mostly between 5C and 10C, in Sofia around 9C. Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the monthly average and will rise further during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

