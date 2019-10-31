Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 31, 2019, Thursday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be cloudy and rainy today, with more significant amounts of rain expected in eastern Bulgaria and far southwestern areas. A moderate northeast wind will blow, continuing to bring cold air. Maximum temperatures mostly between 5C and 10C, in Sofia around 9C. Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the monthly average and will rise further during the day.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » Strong Earthquake Shook the Philippines, a Hotel Collapsed
- » The Fire in the Balkan Mountains near Chiprovtsi Was Extinguished
- » Hundreds of Koalas Threatened by a Fire in Australia
- » NIMH: It's Getting Colder, Rain Is Expected in the Northern and Eastern Part of the Country
- » The Army Have Joined the Efforts to Extinguish the Big Fire along the Bulgarian Border with Serbia
- » Second Large Wild Fire in Rila Mountains