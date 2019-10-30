12 Migrants Were Found in a Refrigerated Truck in Belgium

October 30, 2019
Belgian police have found 12 migrants in a refrigerated truck in a parking area in Northern Belgium after the driver signaled to authorities, a federal police spokeswoman quoted Reuters as saying.

The driver, who was carrying fruits and vegetables, called the police. The arriving forces found 12 men, originally from Syria and Sudan, and took them to an immigration service in the city of Antwerp.

The bodies of 39 migrants which entered in the country through the Belgian port of Zeebrugge were discovered in the United Kingdom last week.

The Belgian authorities are cooperating with the British in the investigation, Reuters notes.

migrants, truck, Belgium, UK
