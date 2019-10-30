BNR: Bulgarian Business Keeps Positive Economic Outlook

In October, economic confidence in the EU plummeted to a six-year low while the same index of the European Commission for Bulgaria has been rising. The EU's economic confidence index declined in October to 99.0 points from 99.9 points in September, BNR reported.

This is the lowest level since November 2013. The deterioration of business sentiment is due to a drop in the euro area and a decrease in the index for Poland by 1.9 points. In Bulgaria there is an improvement for the second consecutive month from 104.7 points in September to 105.6 points in October.

The increase in local business attitudes is due to the confidence of Bulgarian service and construction managers, but there is also a decline in business attitudes in the industry.

