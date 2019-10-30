Bulgaria’s Parliament Accepts the Resignations of Liliyana Pavlova and Volen Siderov

Bulgaria’s Parliament approved the resignations of Liliyana Pavlova and Volen Siderov as MPs.

On 5 June 2019 Pavlova submitted her resignation because the Cabinet nominated her to become a vice-president of the European Investment Bank, because of her valuable experience in financial and project management, as well as cooperation with European institutions.

Pavlova is a former Regional Development Minister. She was Minister in charge of Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the EU from May 2017 until December 2018.

Volen Siderov, leader of the nationalist Ataka party, submitted his resignation as an MP while standing as candidate mayor of Sofia in the 2019 local elections. He won 1.44% of the votes and was eliminated at the first round on October 27.