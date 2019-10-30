RIA Is Urging Drivers Not to Travel through Mountain Passes with Summer Tyres

Weather is expected to deteriorate, and in high mountain areas rain may turn to snow. The weather forecast has suggested a significant drop in temperatures. In this regard, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) is urging drivers who plan to travel through mountain passes not to take to the road with summer tyres and to adjust their speed to the weather conditions.

Road maintenance companies are ready to respond immediately and treat the roads at altitudes above 550 metres to ensure safe travelling. The necessary quantities of salt, sand and chemicals and winter service vehicles are in place. Road managers will monitor weather forecasts by areas and will take the necessary steps to ensure safe traffic in sections with potential slippery and icy conditions.

The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging drivers to prepare their vehicles for winter driving, not to wait until temperatures drop to freezing, and to keep their vehicles in good condition.

