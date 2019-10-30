Donald Trump: We also Killed al-Baghdadi's Most Likely Heir

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US military has killed the man who was most likely to succeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as leader of the Islamic State, BNR reported.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump wrote on Twitter, adding: "

Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!".

Trump did not specify who he was referring to, but on Monday night, a senior US State Department official indicated that the United States had liquidated another senior figure in the Islamic State group in the face of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, an IDIL spokesman and senior figure in the jihadist group.

However, it is possible for the statement to refer to Abdullah Qardash, who is also considered by US intelligence as the most likely heir to the dead Islamic State leader, Al Baghdadi.

On Sunday, the US president officially announced the assassination of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces during special operations in northwestern Syria.