Von der Leyen Approved the New Candidates for EU Commissioners of France and Hungary

The next President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has approved the candidates for the European Commissioners of France and Hungary Thierry Breton and Oliver Varhelyi. This was announced today by EC spokesman Mina Andreeva, quoted by BNR.

Von der Leyen conducted the two interviews last night.

She also sent a letter to Romania, highlighting the urgency of the country to nominate a new commissioner.

Romania is currently the only member country that has not nominated its candidate for the next European Commission.

At the end of September, MEPs rejected, Laszlo Trocsanyi, due to conflict of interest accusations related to his former law office, and Rovana Plumb.

In October, this happened with French candidate Sylvie Goulard.

In an angry reaction, Paris then warned that the EP decision would lead to an institutional crisis.