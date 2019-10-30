Herro Mustafa on a Cultural Tour of Sofia
The new ambassador of the United States of America, Herro Mustafa, made a cultural tour of Sofia.
Ambassador Herro Mustafa walked the streets of Sofia this past weekend to continue discovering the capital’s rich cultural heritage.
This week she focused on literary culture. Ambassador Mustafa admired a statue of Bulgarian father and son writers Petko and Pencho Slaveykovi and found a warm welcome at the Sofia City Library, the US Embassy in Sofia reported.
