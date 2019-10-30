A 380-km Long Traffic Jam in the Netherlands Due to Protests

A 380-kilometer traffic jam is being formed along Dutch highways today due to protests by construction workers against nitrogen pollution abatement measures that could affect their jobs, Reuters said.

According to the Dutch Traffic Service, the traffic congestion around The Hague is 380 km long.

Construction workers brought trucks, excavators and cranes to the protest.

Police said a central protest site in The Hague had been closed to any more large vehicles, but shuttles were still bringing workers, Reuters reported.

In many countries there have been protests against carbon dioxide emissions that are accelerating climate change, but the Netherlands also faces demonstrations by people from the construction and agricultural sectors. They have been angered by a May court ruling that found the country was emitting too much nitrogen in violation of European law.These demonstrations began in September and today is the fifth protest event.

Agriculture and construction are the biggest air pollutants, but many believe the two industries are being unfairly blamed for a problem caused by the entire Dutch society.

At the suggestion of politicians, some 18,000 construction projects in the country may be halted or or face more stringent rules in the future, and some breeders may receive subsidies to quit their businesses or curb their emissions.