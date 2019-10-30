Shooting at a Halloween Party in California, 3 Killed and 9 Injured
Three people were killed and nine were injured in a shooting last night during a Halloween party at an apartment in Long Beach, California, Reuters reported, citing police and the fire department.
One of the suspects managed to escape, local police spokeswoman said. The victims are men between the ages of 20 and 30.
The people at the home were dressed in Halloween costumes, the spokeswoman said.
Neighbours heard up to 20 shots, The Los Angeles Times reported.
