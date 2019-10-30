More than 42 People Died in a Landslide in Cameroon

At least 42 people have died in a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Western Cameroon, local authorities said today, cited by the France Press.

There are reports of dozens more buried beneath the masses following last night's landslide in the western province of Bafoussam, where a rescue operation is underway, province governor Fonka Awa Augustine said.

"We also have at least a dozen people with severe wounds," Augustine said. "The death toll may be higher because the incident occurred in the night and you know that there are many children in this neighbourhood who were sleeping at the time," he added.

At least 28,000 people have been left without shelter in the Central African Republic (CAR) as a result of the largest flood in 20 years, France Press and TASS reported, citing Red Cross officials.

The continuous torrential rainfall has led to a serious rise in the waters of the Ubangi River and its tributaries. The flooding hit the capital Bangui, which is located on the shores of Ubangi. In many of the streets of the capital, which has a population of about one million people, people move by boat. Much of the city's neighbourhoods are flooded, with severe damage to both public and residential buildings. There is also no drinking water available in Bangui.

Heavy rains also hit central Nigeria, which resulted in a massive escape from a prison in Kogi, France Press reported.

A total of 122 prisoners escaped, 105 remained. Twenty of the fugitives have been arrested, 97 are still wanted, representative of the Nigerian Prison Office said.

Heavy rains also caused floods in central Somalia. At least 10 people have died, TASS reported.