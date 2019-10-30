Johnson Won Approval in the British Parliament for Early Elections

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won preliminary approval from Britain's parliament to hold the first of nearly a century's December elections in order to break the country's Brexit deadlock, Reuters reported.

Today, without a vote, the United Kingdom Parliament approved, at second reading, the bill tabled by Johnson to call early parliamentary elections on December 12th. This means that the bill has the support of a strong majority and is now at the final stage of its consideration in parliament.

Later this evening, a bill will be voted on in the House of Commons at the so-called third reading, after which it will go to the House of Lords for consideration.

Johnson, who had promised Britain would leave the EU on October 31, repeatedly called for an early election to end as he cast as a nightmare paralysis that is sapping public trust in politicians by frustrating any Brexit outcome at all.

If the election becomes a reality, it will be the first Christmas election in the UK since 1923 and is expected to be quite unpredictable.

According to some politicians, scheduling an election so close to Christmas can irritate voters, and the cold winter weather and earlier nightfall in the winter months can prove a problem for campaigning and persuading people to go to the ballot box.

British lawmakers, however, rejected opposition parties' proposal for early elections on December 9 and supported the government's proposed December 12 date, AFP reported.

The text of calling these elections, which would be the third in four years, was adopted by an overwhelming majority of 438 votes in the House of Commons with only 20 against.