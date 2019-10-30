Vucic: We Want EU Membership, but also Good Relations with the Others

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia wants EU membership but that it will build good relations with others on its European path. This happened after his meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Khan in Brussels, MIA news reported. Vucic added that Serbia is a sovereign state and so it will be.

"We will follow the European path, but no one knows what will happen in the EU," Vucic said, recalling that the prime ministers of Northern Macedonia and Albania, Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama, during the meeting in Novi Sad and before the session, were reminded that they must cooperate, whatever is decided in Brussels.

He stressed that the EU can expect no more than a rational approach to European integration from Serbia, and that it is unrealistic to expect "great enthusiasm among Serbian citizens".

Asked by reporters how he will comment French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of ​​a strategic partnership of countries in the region with the EU, instead of full membership and the different methodology of their European path, President Vucic said that Serbia's ultimate goal for EU integration is EU membership.

"What you are talking about is speculation or how the text of existing EU documents will change," Vucic said.

"I believe that Macron wishes the best for Serbia, he loves Serbia and I am convinced that he will do his best to find what is best for our country," Vucic added.

He said there was speculation about whether certain EU documents would be modified in France after the March local elections and what "definitions" would be adopted with regard to further enlargement.

"The Commission will have to be set up and decide whether it or the Member States will play a more important role. It seems to me that a sovereign approach is already more important for the Member States in making more important decisions, ” Vucic added.