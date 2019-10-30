The European Council Approved a New Delay for Brexit

The European Council announced its approval of a new postponement for the UK's withdrawal from the European Union by 31 January next year. The decision was formalized "through a written procedure" after the prior agreement of the ambassadors of EU countries was expressed yesterday.

It is noted that EU Heads of State agree to give UK more time to ratify the amended agreement reached with London.

If the British and European Parliament complete the ratification earlier, the postponement will be valid until 1 December this year or 1 January next year.

Until it withdraws from the EU, the UK remains a Community country with all the ensuing rights and obligations, the European Council said. The message states that today's decision on the additional deferral was unanimously approved.

"The EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time. I also want to say goodbye to you as my mission here is coming to an end. I will keep my fingers crossed for you.," European Council President Donald Tusk wrote in a Twitter post, addressing his "British friends".