One of the Most Wanted Criminals in Europe Was Detained in Spain

Spain has detained one of Europe's most wanted criminals, whose name is on the Europol's list, RIA Novosti reports.

On the night of April 2, 2013, several armed men (according to law enforcement agencies, from five to seven) attacked the headquarters of a security company for transporting money to Luxembourg. They used explosives to break down the doors but failed to reach the bunker where the money was stored. A gunfight ensued between the attackers and the police officers who arrived at the scene. The criminals managed to escape and cross the border with Belgium.

The detainee can be sentenced to 22 years in prison in Luxembourg.

He was detained in Marbella (province of Malaga, the Autonomous Community of Andalusia), where he celebrated his birthday.

Police officers found counterfeit French documents. 

