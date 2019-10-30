HBO Announces Game of Thrones Spinoff

A sequel to Game of Thrones, entitled "House of the Dragon," has been commissioned by HBO, WarnerMedia reported.

The new epic fantasy world of George R.R. Martin will follow events that happened 300 years before the events of the hit television series "Game of Thrones" and is based on the book "Fire and Blood", AFP reported.

"It's my pleasure to announce today that we are ordering House of the Dragon straight to series for HBO," said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, at a launch event in Los Angeles for the HBO Max streaming platform.

"It tells the story of House Targaryen and the early days of Westeros.", BBC reported.