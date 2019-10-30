The Remains of Dozens of People Have Been Found in a Mexican State

World | October 30, 2019, Wednesday // 11:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Remains of Dozens of People Have Been Found in a Mexican State www.pixabay.com

Mexican authorities have found the remains of 42 people in the northern border state of Sonora, Reuters reported, citing an Madres Buscadoras de Sonora — or Sonoran Searching Mothers, association who are searching for missing loved ones.

The skeletons of 40 people and the corpses of two people who died later were discovered by authorities and the Sonoran Searching Mothers near the resort town of Penasco, according to a statement from the Sonora prosecutor's office.

Authorities are working to establish the identity and causes of death.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mexico, Sonoran Searching Mothers, remains
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria