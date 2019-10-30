The Remains of Dozens of People Have Been Found in a Mexican State

Mexican authorities have found the remains of 42 people in the northern border state of Sonora, Reuters reported, citing an Madres Buscadoras de Sonora — or Sonoran Searching Mothers, association who are searching for missing loved ones.

The skeletons of 40 people and the corpses of two people who died later were discovered by authorities and the Sonoran Searching Mothers near the resort town of Penasco, according to a statement from the Sonora prosecutor's office.

Authorities are working to establish the identity and causes of death.